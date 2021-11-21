Hand-decorated ornaments hang on Lewis and Clark Center’s tree for 3rd year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and Betty Strong Encounter Center were in a rather festive spirit on Saturday!

They hosted a free holiday ornament decorating event during the afternoon. Families were welcomed into the center to enjoy cookies, punch, and decorate an ornament for the Christmas tree at the center.

Participants were also allowed to bring home an ornament for their own tree, and Executive Director Tracy Bennett said this was the third annual event.

“Missouri River Historical Development Inc. is our sole supporter and they are so gracious to allow us to be able to do some of these activities free to the public. We can’t do it without them,” Bennett said.



Until December 20, people can come to decorate an ornament for the center’s tree.