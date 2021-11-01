No tricks, only treats in Siouxland this year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials say they received no reports of suspicious items in kids’ Halloween candy this year.

The Sioux City, North Sioux City, and South Sioux City Police Department said there were no reports of candy with dangerous items hidden inside them, but it is still a good idea to check them before allowing children to eat them.

Community Policing Sergeant, Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police Department said parents should 100% check their children’s candy for any signs of tampering, even though finding suspicious items is extremely rare.

The Food and Drug Administration said in an article it’s best to stay away from any candy that is not commercially wrapped and to look for any unusual appearance or discoloration, pinholes, or tears in wrappers and throw them away.