It’s spooky season! Halloween events going on around Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s the spooky season, and Siouxland has everything needed for a ‘spooktastic’ October.

See below for events happening up until Halloween.

2021 Scare Central

October weekends until Halloween

Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 p.m. to midnight and Sundays from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Two haunted houses, one location and over 10,000 square feet in the haunt.

Boji Scare

Every Friday and Saturday throughout October from 8-11 p.m.

Chilling thrills await you in the Haunted Mirror Maze, the Tormented Tipsy House, the Haunted Chamber, and the Terror on the Tracks.

Tickets are $12 per person

Jackson Zombie Hunt

Every Friday and Saturday until Halloween at Rev-Tac

Hunt zombies in a forrest with 100 rounds of paint, or try being a walker.

Vermillion Online Pumpin Carving Contest

Starts Oct. 22, ends Oct. 31

Post a photo of your carved pumpkin on this Facebook post

Winners will be announced for most creative and scariest pumpkins on November 1

Briar Cliff’s Annual Haunted Tunnels

Oct. 27 through 31

Family Friendly 6 to 7 p.m., and the haunt begins from 7 to 9 p.m.

3303 Rebecca St.

The 2 decade old tradition of putting on a haunted walk through the tunnels that run from Heelan Hall to the Stark Student Center has returned. During the family friendly hour children of all ages can view the decorations in the tunnels with the lights on, and no actors will be performing during this time. At 7 p.m. the lights go down and the haunt begins.

$1 per person during the family friendly hour and for Briar Cliff students, $2 for kids 13 and under, and $3 for anyone over 13.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to SafePlace (previously known as CSADV).

Silverstar’s Haunted Car Wash

Oct. 27 through 30, from 6 to 9 p.m.

2519 Correctionville Road

A car wash to benefit Feeding Iowa where drivers can come through for spooky experience.

Free for members, $18 for non-members

Canned food donations welcome.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland Halloween Festival

Oct. 28, from 6 to 7 p.m.

3650 Glen Oaks BLVD.

Treats, games, photobooth, and a special presentation by local law enforcement including the Sioux City Police, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, and Sioux City Fire Rescue. Costumes encouraged.

Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center

Oct. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Free family-friendly event that will have more than 30 different businesses handing out candy.

Trick or treating will be a one-way route through the building starting at the Primebank Box Office.

Trunk or Treat 2021 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center

Oct. 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Agents will decorate their cars and wait for ghouls and goblins to Trunk-or-Treat

Halloween Soapmaking at South Sioux City Public Library

Oct. 28, from 5 to 6 p.m.

learn to make spooky-themed soap

Hinton Reverse Trick-or-Treating

Oct. 29, starts at 6 p.m.

A ‘witch parade’ will travel through Hinton to deliver treats.

South Sioux City Public Library Halloween Party

Oct. 30, from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

All-age Halloween party to dress in costumes and eat spooky-themed treats

Cherokee Childrens Costume Parade

Oct. 30, at 1 p.m.

Sign up at the Cherokee fire station at 12:30 p.m.

Citywide trick or treating Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Jefferson Halloween Party, Trunk or Treat, Beer Garden

Oct. 30, from 2 to 11:45 p.m.

First annual Halloween party featuring pumpkin spiced beer in partnership with Ben’s Brewing

Crescent Park United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat

Oct. 30, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Trunk or treating will take place in the parking lot if weather permits. In the event of inclement of weather the event will move inside to the fellowship hall.

Acme Halloween fest

Oct. 30, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Celebrate Halloween by stopping at ACME for free comics

Yankton Haunted History Tours Over Night Experience

Oct. 30, overnight at the Mead Cultural Education Center

Flashlight tour and more during this overnight stay at the museum

Halloween Roundhouse at the Railroad Museum

Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 31, quiet hours 10 a.m. to noon, and regular hours noon to 4 p.m.

Free kids games, prizes and Trick or Treating

Halloween Party at First Lutheran / Abundant New Life

Oct. 31, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Halloween treats and pumpkin painting. Wear a costume to worship if you’d like.

Poppin’ Bottles n’ Brushes Halloween Canvas Class

Oct. 31, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Paint some Halloween-themed canvases for a relaxing Halloween night.

Leeds Community Club Trunk or Treat

Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Trunk or Treating will take place at the Leeds sign, and limited spaces for vehicles are available. Contact Leeds Community Club to register.

This document will continue to be updated throughout October.

Don’t see an event listed? Email apokett@kcautv.com with details to have it added!

Sioux City North KOA Holiday Spooktacular Halloween event

Oct. 8-10

Featuring a costume contest, trick or treating, hot cocoa by the fire, and a haunted house.

Trick or Treat Hike at the Sioux County Conservation Board/Oak Grove Park

Oct. 9, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Children 8 and under are invited to walk in their costumes on the trails and trick or treat at the campsites.

Halloween Hike by the Cherokee County Conservation Board

Oct. 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Start by trick-or-treating in the park then head to the barn for pumpkin decorating and fall-themed games.

Hinton Halloween at Hillview Recreation Area

Oct. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Annual Fall Festival and Trick or Treat event

For more information call Diana at (712) 947-4270

South Sioux City Public Library Halloween Pumpkin Carving at the Southern Hills Mall

Oct. 14, from 5 to 6 p.m.

Fall Fest at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Oct. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Trunk-or-treating, costume parade, Family Yard games, photo booth and a pumpkin patch during this free community event.

Boo & Brew at the Southern Hills Mall

Oct. 15, from 5-8 p.m.

Family-friendly event with food, drinks, live music, and more. Register Online.

iHeart Media’s Spooktacular Costume Contest

Oct. 15, at 5 p.m.

Held in the center court of the mall during the Boo & Brew event.

Hallowfest at Ponca State Park

Oct. 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

23rd annual Hallowfest will feature crafts, pumpkin roll, pet costume parade and contest, haunted drive, and more.

Call Ponca state park to reserve your spot

Spooky Movie Night at Camp High Hopes

Oct. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Watch a spooky movie on a blanket and enjoy some food.

South Sioux City Public Library Halloween Doll Head Planters

Oct. 21, from 5 to 6 p.m.

Plant pots made from doll heads

Heartland Trunk or Treat at Heartland Counseling Services

Oct. 21, at 5 p.m.

Fun, food, friends, and Free.

DIY Bleached Halloween Shirt at the Sargeant Bluff Community Center

Oct. 21, at 6 p.m.

diy crafts, $8 per person

email lexi@cityofsergeantbluff.com by Oct. 19 to RSVP

Yankton Haunted History Tours

Oct. 22-23 from 6 to 8 p.m. ath the Mead Cultural Education Center

Learn about real history of Yankton with an unsettling feel to it.

Boo-tacular Bash by the Miracle League of Sioux City

Oct. 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at CNOS Field

Dancing, trick or treating, and a selfie station.

Spooky 2fer at Poppin’ Bottles n Brushes’

Oct. 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Grab a friend and paint some Halloween artwork

Pumpkin Painting

Oct. 23, at 10:30 a.m.

Kids can paint a pumpkin and take it home.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation Haunted Hike at Bacon Creek

Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

*This event has sold out.*

Bummers Trunk or Treat at the Midwest Welding Academy