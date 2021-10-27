2021 Trick-or-Treat times around Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Wondering when to bring the kiddos out to collect some treats? Have no fear, KCAU 9 News is here . . . even though this holiday is a bit spooky!

Sioux City children can trick-or-treat in the city from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween evening. Officials recommend children do this with extra caution, such as looking for cars while walking and using crosswalks.

South Sioux City officials suggest children should trick-or-treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween evening.

