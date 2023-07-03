SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9 stopped by King Kong Fireworks today where staff members were preparing for a last-minute rush of shoppers looking to get a little bang for their buck before the fourth.

The manager told KCAU 9 that this is the time when customers really pack their store.

“You know the first couple weeks are really slow, you get just a couple people here and there. But probably about two weeks before the fourth of July it really starts to pick up and then these four days before the fourth it’s crazy,” said Jack Peterson, manager

And if you still want to purchase fireworks several smaller vendors remain open meanwhile

Zort’s Fireworks will be open on the 4th at their locations in Sioux City, South Sioux City, North Sioux City, and Carroll.