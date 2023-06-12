SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 4th of July holiday is almost three weeks away and city officials are reminding people about using fireworks properly.

According to the city of Sioux City, fireworks can only be allowed on July 3 and 4 between 1 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Places where they cannot be used include public parks, city-owned property, or on a public roadway, street, or alley. If you’re caught using fireworks on city property, you can face a $500 simple misdemeanor fine.

People who are over the age of 18 can buy, possess, or discharge fireworks. It’s important to know that the sound of fireworks can trigger PTSD for veterans and cause pets to become anxious.