Festival of Trees to return for 28th year

Festival of the Trees, Photo taken in November 2019.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An annual holiday event at the Ho-Chunk Centre is taking place Monday night among other festivities in Sioux City.

To jump into the holiday spirit, the opening night of the Festival of Trees is starting at 6:30 p.m. During this event, donors create trees, wreaths, and other decorations for a charity auction.

​The items that are available for auction are being displayed in the Ho-Chunk Centre atrium. Bids are being accepted from Monday to December 1.

During the opening event, visitors can expect performances from Grace United Methodist Church Solid Bell Choir and Ballet Sioux.

​The live auction will be held on December 2 at 6:30 p.m.