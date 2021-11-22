Downtown Sioux City lights up for holiday season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Looking for some holiday cheer to start off your Thanksgiving week?

The annual Siouxland Opening of Santa’s House begins at 6 p.m. Monday night at 501 Fourth Street. With no admission fee, children can visit Santa and create some holiday crafts.

If guests bring money along, they can even collect treats from Mrs. Claus’ kitchen or have a picture taken with Santa. Games for children are also additional charges.

Proceeds from this event help UnityPoint Partners with programs like St. Luke’s College Scholarships and pet therapy.

Hours for this event are listed in the table below.

Saturday (Dec. 11, 18)10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday (Dec. 12, 19)1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday (Dec. 7, 14)6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday (Dec. 9, 16)6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hours of operation

This event is a long-time Siouxland tradition, and it’s been held for the past 30 years. Officials with UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s said they’ve raised more than $365,000 in total through this event.

If you have read this story and feel like you want to help UnityPoint, you can contact Volunteer Manager Mary O’Brien at 712-279-3220, or visit this website.

If you would like to volunteer to help at Santa’s House, you can contact Mary O’Brien, Volunteer Manager, at 712-279-3220 or register online for any of the dates here.

Another event kicking off on Monday is the Downtown for the Holidays, hosted by Downtown Partners. The event takes place at 6:15 p.m.

The 10th Annual Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade is hosted by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Local 231. The parade starts at the Iowa Street and 4th Street intersection. It will end at Nebraska Street. Santa is expected to arrive at the Sioux City Public Museum to light a nearby tree.

A new event is hitting downtown this year as well. Nonprofits are welcome to decorate vacant window spaces downtown to promote themselves. Downtown businesses are also allowed to participate, and if they win, they will be asked to choose a Siouxland nonprofit to donate the prize to. Voting for this competition starts Monday and ends December 27. Learn more here.

Other events of the night are listed below:

Free LaunchPAD Museum w/ donation3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Free hot cocoa at Evolve Yoga and WellnessBefore Christmas Parade
28th Festival of Trees at Ho-Chunk Centre6 p.m.
Santa’s House, 501 4th Street6 p.m.

DUE TO CORONAVIRUS…PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO ANY EVENT LISTED

Festival of Trees
Monday, Nov. 22 – December 1
Ho-Chunk Centre in Downtown Sioux City
Festival of Trees is an annual event that invites donors to create holiday trees, wreaths and other holiday items for charity auction. The auction helps benefit a local non-profit organization in the Siouxland area and for more than 25 years a different organization has been chosen.

Downtown Norfolk Presents: Hometown Holidays Festival
November 23 at 8pm
Downtown Norfolk on the Riverpoint

Christmas for a Cause
A free walk-through Christmas light display at Peoples Bank in Sioux Center
November 26 – January 8
5pm-10pm each night
Benefits Family Crisis Centers

Hinton Santa Supper
December 1 at 5pm
Hinton’s long-standing Merchant Supper with Santa will be back this year. Head to the Community Center on Wednesday, December 1st for a Belgian waffle dinner and a visit with Santa.
Free to public.

The 6th Annual Standstill Parade of Lights
December 2 from 6-7pm
Downtown Vermillion

Winter Fun Day
December 11 at 10am
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
Join us for a fun day of outdoor & indoor winter activities. Join us for snowshoeing or hike at 10:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m.; roast marshmallows at a campfire, learn to use a slingshot, meet an animal or listen to a story. We will also have children’s craft boxes available for you to take home. Each box includes most materials for 6 crafts appropriate for ages 5 and up. Dress appropriately and join us for some family fun! Free! Donations appreciated.

The History and Meanings of Nativity Scenes
December 16 at Noon
Sioux City Public Museum

Santa Day
December 18 from 10am-Noon
at the Discovery Shop at 316 West 7th Street
Free to attend and children will receive a free book and photo with Santa. There will be special sales and promotions. This is a fundraiser for the Junior League of Sioux City.

Breakfast with Santa
Cone Park in Sioux City
December 18 & 19
Enjoy a full breakfast, Christmas music, cookie decorating, craft making, and visiting with Santa. Tubing will be open for all participants. Limited tickets will be sold so purchase your tickets early!
Two session times available:
8:00am-9:15am and 9:15am-10:30am
Register today by calling our Parks & Recreation office at 712-279-6126

Arena Night at Cone Park
January 10 from 6-9pm
Cone Park in Sioux City
Come enjoy glow tubing!

Community Speakout – Theme: Police
November 10 at 5pm
Sioux City Public Museum

Sioux City’s Free Public Library
January 20 at Noon
Sioux City Public Museum

