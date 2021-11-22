Downtown Sioux City lights up for holiday season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Looking for some holiday cheer to start off your Thanksgiving week?

The annual Siouxland Opening of Santa’s House begins at 6 p.m. Monday night at 501 Fourth Street. With no admission fee, children can visit Santa and create some holiday crafts.

If guests bring money along, they can even collect treats from Mrs. Claus’ kitchen or have a picture taken with Santa. Games for children are also additional charges.

Proceeds from this event help UnityPoint Partners with programs like St. Luke’s College Scholarships and pet therapy.

Hours for this event are listed in the table below.

Saturday (Dec. 11, 18) 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 12, 19) 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 7, 14) 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 9, 16) 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hours of operation

This event is a long-time Siouxland tradition, and it’s been held for the past 30 years. Officials with UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s said they’ve raised more than $365,000 in total through this event.

If you have read this story and feel like you want to help UnityPoint, you can contact Volunteer Manager Mary O’Brien at 712-279-3220, or visit this website.

Another event kicking off on Monday is the Downtown for the Holidays, hosted by Downtown Partners. The event takes place at 6:15 p.m.

The 10th Annual Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade is hosted by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Local 231. The parade starts at the Iowa Street and 4th Street intersection. It will end at Nebraska Street. Santa is expected to arrive at the Sioux City Public Museum to light a nearby tree.

A new event is hitting downtown this year as well. Nonprofits are welcome to decorate vacant window spaces downtown to promote themselves. Downtown businesses are also allowed to participate, and if they win, they will be asked to choose a Siouxland nonprofit to donate the prize to. Voting for this competition starts Monday and ends December 27. Learn more here.

Other events of the night are listed below: