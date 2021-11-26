AAA provides tips for safely bringing home Christmas trees

Roger Waible of Greensboro, Vt. carries a freshly cut Christmas tree at Christmas Farms Thursday, Dec. 1, 2011 in Walden, Vt. Vermont ships thousands of Christmas trees around the nation each year.(AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The AAA is encouraging extra caution for transporting Christmas trees for the holidays.

AAA found in a study that one in five Christmas tree buyers reported having a tree fall out of their vehicle, or off it when bringing it home.

“Nothing will make you say ‘bah humbug’ faster than losing the tree you just bought on the drive home,” said AAA spokesperson, Meredith Mitts, “If not properly secured, a tree can damage your vehicle or worse, fly off and become a danger to other drivers. Before you buy your tree, please make sure to research the proper way to transport it, or ask a professional to secure it for you.”

According to the aforementioned study, 44% of Americans admit to transporting their tree using unsafe methods. 20% will tie the tree to the roof of their vehicle without a rack, and 24% planned to place the tree unsecured in the bed of their pickup.

Improperly secured Christmas trees can land on the road or other cars, which caused more than 200,000 crashes from 2011 to 2014 according to the release from AAA. This resulted in 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths.

Tips provided by AAA to safely transport the Christmas tradition include: