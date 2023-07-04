SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While Fireworks are a fourth of July tradition rain has caused a number of planned displays to be cancelled for the Siouxland area. The following are a list of fireworks shows that have announced they will not be having their fireworks displays.
- Bronson Fire Rescue announced on their Facebook Page at 3:32 p.m. that their fireworks display was canceled. No mention was made of a rain makeup date.
- The Sioux City Explorers announced on their Facebook page that the fireworks show, and baseball game have been postponed. The fireworks display will now take place after Friday’s baseball game.
- Siouxland Freedom Park announced on their Facebook page that they canceled their 2023 fireworks show due to heavy construction around the park.
- Spencer Chamber of Commerce announced on their Facebook Page at 3 p.m. that their fireworks display was postponed until July 5 at 10 p.m.
- The Battle Creek 4th of July announced on their Facebook Page at 6:40 p.m. that their fireworks were being cancelled, with the possibility of rescheduling up for a future update.
- The Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce announced on their Facebook page that their fireworks show is postponed. It’s because of a fire on the fireworks barge on July 3 during the Big Spirit Lake fireworks show. The displays will be postponed until July 8.
- The McCook Lake Association announced on their Facebook page that the fireworks have been postponed until July 8 at 10 p.m.
- The Yankton Parks and Recreation announced on their Facebook page that they postponed the 4th of July fireworks display to July 5 at 10 p.m. in Riverside Park.