SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — National Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off back on September 15th and concludes on October 15th.

Hispanic Culture in America is a celebration of art, music, food, sports, and history. As such, KCAU 9 has joined Nexstar television stations across the nation in celebrate Hispanic Heritage, recognizing the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of our country in

all the communities we serve.

Below are Hispanic Heritage stories KCAU 9 reporters created.

– Hispanic Heritage Month: The unique traditions and celebrations of Day of the Dead

– Hispanic Heritage Month: Hispanic artists share what inspires them and their art

– Hispanic Heritage Month: Obstacles the Hispanic community may face while seeking mental health assistance

For more Hispanic Heritage stories from across the nation, click here.

Below is a replay of the special that aired Friday, Sep. 30.

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3