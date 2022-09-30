SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — No two artists are alike. Some look inward for inspiration while others draw inspiration from the past.

“My inspiration comes from where I live, what I’m doing, and also from where I’m from. So where I’m from, I am indegenous from Mexico and also I’m from Mexico and now I’m a citizen of the United States so it’s all of this. Where I’m from. I’m from America, I guess,” said David Manzanares, a Hispanic artist from Omaha.

“I use collage to express ideas about the legacy that colonialism has left in our present day,” said Nancy Friedemann-Sanchez, a Hispanic artist from Lincoln.

David Manzanares was born and raised in Mexico. He’s been a sculptor for 15 years and has also been painting murals for the last six years. He’s the latest muralist to add to Sioux City’s growing collection of outdoor masterpieces.

Nancy Friedemann-Sanchez has been an artist for more than 30 years. Born in Columbia, history influences her work in collegas. Several of her works are on exhibit at the Sioux City Art Center.

While both artists share some Hispanic culture and the experience of immigrating to the U.S.

Their art speaks to different perspectives on the Hispanic experience.

“I look at the material culture that has been left throughout this time and I investigate those formal elements. So, for example, I will look at a painting from the colony,” said Friedemann-Sanchez.

“Much of the culture comes from like what I was learning from my grandmother, from my parents, and from the food, and so and so. Many of the colors I use are colorful, because that’s how I like to see life, you know. On many I like flavors, things like that is how do you translate that into color or into sculptures,” said Manzanares.

These artists hope their art speaks to viewers. Either sharing a message about society or simply share a piece of themselves with the world.

“When I do things that have a bit more a culture that’s part of me. I also want them to feel part of the culture as a part of themselves, you know. like the colors in it because the colors we have, maybe you also share them with us. Maybe we all are more connected than we think about,” said Manzanares.

“Let’s say if you have no idea about art, you can go in and understand that there is beauty, that there is a narrative and that it connects to you in an intuitive way,” said Friedemann-Sanchez

Like Friedmann-Sanchez and Manzanares, there are many hispanic artists in Siouxland. Each with a unique perspective to share.