Folklorico dance comes to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Estrellas de Jalisco is a Folklorico dance team based in Sioux City. They’re dancing is an important part of their Hispanic roots and culture and a fundamental part of who they are.

“It’s expressing the culture back in Mexico. People really love to watch. It’s a great way to express and show we are very prideful of our country and love what we do.”

“It started off as a couple, just her and her daughter and her son I think and it just went from there.”

Today, the group is 45 dancers strong and includes people of all ages. The group’s directors also design and make the traditional dresses.

“They’re hand made our director Rosa M. Loza.”

Each state in Mexico has it’s own dance, Estrella’s de Jalisco performs them all.

“Jalisco, which is the one most known because of the big hats and dresses for the girls.”

And members agree, Folklorico dance offers so much more than a performance.

“It’s really good for the brain. For mental health, it’s really fun and for physical too because you’re jumping around a lot.”

“It’s part of what I do and what I love.”

“It brings me a lot of happiness. People can see what we do and what our passion is basically.”

Folklorico is an art form that has spanned generations, and will continue to do so for generations to come.

“I want to pass this on to my future generations because I enjoyed it and think my kids will too.”