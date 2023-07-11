Former President Trump’s attorneys are asking a judge to delay his trial in the Mar-a-Lago documents case without setting a new start date.

“The government’s request to begin a trial of this magnitude within six months of indictment is unreasonable, telling, and would result in a miscarriage of justice,” they wrote in the brief.

The Justice Department has requested a Dec. 11 trial date. Judge Aileen Cannon had earlier set an initial August trial date, which the filing also asks her to withdraw.

Trump’s legal team was widely expected to pursue delays in the trial, but the late Monday filing outlines a plan to challenge what they argue are numerous complex legal issues.

“The Court now presides over a prosecution advanced by the administration of a sitting President against his chief political rival, himself a leading candidate for the Presidency of the United States,” the filing reads.

“Therefore, a measured consideration and timeline that allows for a careful and complete review of the procedures that led to this indictment and the unprecedented legal issues presented herein best serves the interests of the Defendants and the public.”

Attorneys for Trump’s co-defendant Walt Nauta, Trump’s valet who was spotted on security camera footage moving boxes in and out of a Mar-a-Lago storage room, also signed onto the filing.

