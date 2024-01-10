A band of House conservatives tanked a procedural vote on Wednesday in a rebellion against the spending deal Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) struck with Democrats, which members of the right flank have sharply criticized.

Thirteen Republicans joined with Democrats to vote against the rule for a trio of bills, preventing the chamber from debating and voting on the measures — which are unrelated to spending. Rep. Blake Moore (R-Utah), the vice chair of the House GOP conference, changed his vote to oppose the rule shortly before the vote closed, a move that allows him to bring up the rule for another vote at a later time.

The final tally was 203-216. Republican leadership canceled an afternoon vote series following the revolt.

The show of opposition came days after Johnson unveiled a deal on topline spending numbers for the remainder of fiscal year 2024. Conservatives have railed against the deal for not cutting spending enough.

Congress is staring down Jan. 19 and Feb. 2 shutdown deadlines.

The agreement — which is largely in line with the caps set in the debt limit deal then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) struck with President Biden last year — includes a $1.59 trillion topline, plus roughly $69 billion in budget tweaks to plus-up nondefense dollars for most of fiscal year 2024. It also includes an additional $10 billion in cuts to IRS mandatory funding and a $6.1 billion clawback of unspent COVID-19 funds.

“We’re making a statement that what the deal as has been announced, that doesn’t secure the border and that doesn’t cut our spending, and that’s gonna be passed apparently under suspension of the rules with predominantly Democrat votes is unacceptable,” Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.), the newly minted chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, told reporters.

Republican Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Good, Chip Roy (Texas), Ralph Norman (S.C.), Anna Paulina Luna (Fla.), Matt Rosendale (Mont.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Scott Perry (Pa.), Eric Burlison (Mo.) and Andy Ogles (Tenn.) opposed the procedural vote.

Votes on rules — which outline parameters for debate — are typically mundane efforts, with the majority party supporting the vote and the minority party opposing it. But conservatives this Congress have utilized the tactic of torpedoing rules to showcase their frustration with various decisions leadership has made.

Asked if conservatives will continue to tank rules as a sign of opposition against Johnson’s spending deal, Good said “my hope is to persuade the Speaker and the leadership and the entire Republican conference to not follow through with the deal as it’s been announced.”

Updated at 2:57 p.m.