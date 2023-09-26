Congress is back in Washington and facing down a ticking clock.

Lawmakers have four days to fund the government past Sept. 30 or risk a shutdown, and each chamber is pushing ahead with its own plan.

The Senate, which doesn’t normally go first on funding bills, on Tuesday unveiled and advanced its own proposal for a short-term solution to fund the government for six weeks and stave off a shutdown.

In the House, Republicans advanced four full-year spending bills, handing Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) an incremental victory but doing little to stave off a shutdown this weekend.

