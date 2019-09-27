Hispanic Heritage: Taco El Guero brings family tradition to its menu

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- They’ve been feeding Siouxlanders for more than a decade, in the tradition of Mexican cuisine.

Eduardo Sanchez and his family own all three Taco El Guero locations in Siouxland.

Sanchez was born and raised in a small town outside of Mexico city.

“I started working I was really young at home all the restaurants I worked in I like the kitchen to cook in,” said Sanchez owner of Taco El Guero.

Sanchez came to the U.S. in 1989 and moved to Sioux City in 1992. He worked at a local Chinese restaurant and an American restaurant before getting back to his roots in Mexican cuisine.

“Then La Juanita he teaches me in the kitchen but I know like a little bit know-how like to cook that’s why I learned a lot of stuff there.,” said Sanchez.

After 17 years in the La Juanita kitchen, Sanchez decided to chase his own dream and open his own restaurant. He called it Taco El Guero.

“When I see this place downtown it’s almost everything there and its easy to open it like that,” said Sanchez.

It was the right time and place for Sanchez and he opened his first restaurant off Pearl Street in downtown Sioux City.

With the help of his wife, he created some of his favorite Mexican dishes.

“Every night when I get home I talk to my wife and I ask does is this going to be awsome if I put this meat on this and this like that,” said Sanchez.

He also bounced ideas off of the people around him.

“I learn a lot of stuff and I see people cook and I ask for how you put it on it and how you make this? A lot of stuff I ask my friends and people I know how they cook,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez believes two heads are better than one when it comes to running a business.

“The boss sometimes he said, “no you have to do it like this and this,” and I’m not like that and I learn a lot of stuff from the people that work for me,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez is proud of his Mexican heritage and eager to share it with his friends and customers. But, he sheared, he can’t do it alone.

“I don’t have enough time to do everything but I have a lot of friends and then all my friends do for me. Like hey I need to go to the bank or hey you need to go over here you need to go get bread for the tortas or milk,” said Sanchez.

No matter which Taco El Guero location you visit at some point during the day, you’ll find Sanchez in the kitchen stirring-up a personal touch.

“When you see people like your food it makes me happy. When people say ah I don’t like your food oh I feel bad but when people are happy I feel happy,” said Sanchez.

The restaurant has already been approached by other business deals. Sanchez said they may be expanding soon in Vermillion and Sioux Falls.