Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Sioux City
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Ag News
Washington
Politics
Veterans Voices
Flood
Cybersafe
Weird News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Farmers see some relief from USDA
Top Stories
Murder trial in Mollie Tibbetts case delayed until November
Canadian company expands plans for former Cabela’s property in Nebraska
South Dakota’s teacher pay raise plan struggles to deliver
Oskaloosa man charged with murder after baby in his care dies
Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Forecasts
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Guest Weather
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Storm Lake Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Great Bear Camera
Stensland Dairy Calving Barn
Lehrman Simmentals Calving Barn
Top Stories
Afternoon Forecast: Jun. 21, 2019
Afternoon Forecast: Jun. 20, 2019
Bellvue homes to be razed from flooding, but it’s uncertain who will pay the bill
Three serious Missouri River levee breaches in Iowa closed
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
NFL
Big Race – Indy
Lifestyle
Cooking with Fareway
About Us
Contact Us
KCAU 9 Station History
Health News
Mental Wellness Wednesday
Contests
Scott’s BBQ Forecast Sweepstakes
Jobs
Community
Local Events
Hometown Heroes
Lottery
Pet Of The Week
Simply Siouxland
Search
Search
Search
Black History Month
Hidden History: Face jugs of Edgefield County
Hidden History: First African-American sheriff since Reconstruction
Hidden History: Indianapolis reverend recalls lessons learned from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Hidden History: Kansas is home to first, all-black settlement west of Mississippi
Hidden History: America’s oldest ballpark was built on Birmingham memories
More Black History Month Headlines
Hidden History: A.G. Gaston leaves stamp on Birmingham through civil rights movement
Hidden History: Dreamland Barbecue, once almost a mortuary, becomes Alabama’s flavor ambassador
Hidden History: Inside the wreck that could help find last US slave ship
Hidden History: Jesse Owens Museum in Alabama stands as monument to overcoming adversity
Hidden History: One man’s bones tell a story of slavery
Hidden History: The history of Eatonville
Hidden History: ‘Ellis Island’ for African-Americans
Mike Wood paving the way for a better Siouxland
Woodbury County courthouse repairs complete after 2 years
Centennial celebration for Woodbury County Courthouse