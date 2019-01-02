Setting healthy New Year's resolutions for kids

New Year's resolutions don't just have to be lofty promises set at the beginning of January and then break two weeks later.

They can help your kids make some smart plans for the new year.

For parents looking to get their kids on track with some healthier habits, helping them make a new year's resolution could be a fun way to start.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has come out with a list of age-specific resolutions.

For preschoolers, the academy suggests habit-forming resolutions, things like cleaning up their toys and washing their hands after using the bathroom.

For kids that are slightly older, up to age 12, bigger ideas can be incorporated, including drinking more water, being active, and practicing safety online.

And for teens, resolutions can be anything from eating enough fruits and vegetables to healthy ways to manage stress.

Resolutions are a great way to not only let children participate in a fun holiday tradition, but it can spark a conversation that gets the whole family on a path to having a healthier and happier new year.