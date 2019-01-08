New study claims loneliness is higher at certain ages

Many may feel lonely, but according to a small new study, people are more likely to feel lonely at certain points than others.

Research published in the Journal International Psychogeriatrics, found that 76 percent of those studied reported feeling moderate to severe loneliness at some time in life.

Results showed that the incidence of loneliness peaked amongst those in their late 20's, mid 50's, and late 80's.

Those ages that are typically marked, respectively, with big decisions, midlife crisis, and declining health.

Loneliness doesn't necessarily mean having no friends or being all alone.

The study's author said that lots of times the feeling comes from a longing for social relationships that are different than the ones we actually have.

One positive finding from the study found that those who reported stronger characteristics of wisdom, things like decisiveness, the ability to regulate emotions, and compassion, didn't feel as lonely.

