SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9 is celebrating Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring through community service.

Founder’s Day of Caring is an annual event where employees of KCAU 9’s parent company Nexstar donate their time to help benefit the communities they serve. News stations across the country perform different community service acts as a part of the annual event.

This year, KCAU 9 crossed the bridge into Nebraska to clean up some of South Sioux City’s parks. These parks include Crystal Cove and Scenic Park.

In addition to giving the staff giving time for community service, each Nexstar station is given the privilege to donate to a local cause. This year KCAU 9 chose the South Sioux City Senior Center.

After witnessing the impact that local non-profit organizations and public service agencies have on the community, Nexstar Founder Perry Sook established the company’s “Founder’s Day of Caring” in 2016 for employees in each of the 116 television markets are to do volunteer work.

“Our broadcasting and digital media businesses must be woven into the fabric of the local community. That means our employees should be regularly engaged in public service and helping others,” a release from Nexstar stated.

Sook said that the founding mission has not changed since 1996. The goal is still to produce high-quality, informative, and relevant content for the communities we serve and to help our business partners grow.