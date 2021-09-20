Food for Families program fights through COVID-19 adversity

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Mobile School Pantry Food for Families Program offers food to children and families, after school, regardless of income. It can overcome barriers to food access that other programs can’t.

The program fed nearly 5,000 people in 2020. Officials from the Foodbank of Siouxland say the program targets elementary schools because they have fewer resources than other schools. The program delivers food to the schools, once a month.

Cheraine Bromander is an ESL teacher at Morningside Elementary. She says she is thankful for the foodbank volunteers who help with the program even as it changed its distribution method to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

“It’s a drive-through method now but they have a ton of volunteers who help,” Bromander said. “You don’t even have to get out of your car. You just open your trunk or your car door and they will load it for you and they’re always so kind and so helpful and it really is a blessing.”

She says its important for pantries to reach people any way they can.

“There are families who truly need help with groceries and especially healthy groceries,” Bromander said, “and a lot of times the healthy groceries are the most expensive groceries.”

While some pantries have been forced to make changes during the pandemic, their mission to feed Siouxland remains unchanged. For more information on when and where your local elementary school offers this pantry, contact your school directly.