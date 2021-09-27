Backpack program continues to help Siouxland kids in need

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For nearly 15 years now, the Food Bank of Siouxland has provided a Backpack Program that gives children, who might not have anything to eat over the weekend, a sack of food every Friday.

When the program began in October of 2006, the backpack program helped children in four elementary schools in Sioux City. Now, Program and Administrative Coordinator Tiffany Kissinger said it’s grown much bigger.

“We serve ten schools now, we have eight in Sioux City and two in South Sioux City, and we serve almost 2,400 sacks a week,” said Kissinger.

Kissinger said that they’re looking for any gracious volunteers to join their team of groups, such as Premier Bank Card who helped pack more than 700 sacks for the first week, which will be administered by the schools this Friday. Kissinger spoke on the importance of the donations in keeping the program alive.

“We would not be able to run this program without it, without the help of our donors and without the help of our volunteers. We rely heavily on them to help make this program run. Like I said, we purchase all of our food. We want to make sure it’s kid-friendly, not expired, and nutritious,” she said.

The food bank has a variety of services it offers to the community but Kissinger explained what sets the Backpack Program apart and why it’s so necessary.

“We definitely have different pantries set up, but like I said, this is a way to get the kid-friendly items to children who would be at risk during the weekend when school meals aren’t available,” said Kissinger.