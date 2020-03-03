Woodbury County residents will vote on $50 million bond referendum for new jail

Featured Content

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Tuesday, Woodbury County voters will decide on a $50 million bond referendum for the construction of a new jail.

Woodbury County Supervisor Keith Radig said the county desperately needs the project.

However, several residents have come forward said the proposed jail would not effectively address mental health concerns in our area.

While others have opposed the referendum due to the likely increase in property taxes.

“We setting a bit history today because this is the first time we’re using a countywide vote centers, we have 28 polling places that are vote centers, that means any registered voter in Woodbury County can attend any one of those places in order to cast their ballot,” said Pat Gill, Woodbury County Auditor.

Woodbury County residents can vote between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. at their vote centers.

Here is the link to the full list of Tuesday’s voting centers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories