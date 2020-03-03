Woodbury County residents will vote on $50 million bond referendum for new jail

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Tuesday, Woodbury County voters will decide on a $50 million bond referendum for the construction of a new jail.

Woodbury County Supervisor Keith Radig said the county desperately needs the project.

However, several residents have come forward said the proposed jail would not effectively address mental health concerns in our area.

While others have opposed the referendum due to the likely increase in property taxes.

“We setting a bit history today because this is the first time we’re using a countywide vote centers, we have 28 polling places that are vote centers, that means any registered voter in Woodbury County can attend any one of those places in order to cast their ballot,” said Pat Gill, Woodbury County Auditor.

Woodbury County residents can vote between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. at their vote centers.

