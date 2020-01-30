Web Exclusive: St. Louis Wheel hosts first gender reveal

Featured Content

by: MICHELLE MADARAS

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KTVI) – Gender reveals are getting bigger and better these days and this one is reaching new heights at the St. Louis Wheel.

It’s the first gender reveal for the Wheel, so the staff says there are just as excited to be a part of the Franklin family`s special moment.

The wheel spins round and round as the crowd watches the pink and blue lights swirl. It goes dark and then, the wheel turns bright blue.

The price tag on gender reveals like this is $200 on the weekdays and $300 on the weekends. For more information, you can visit the  https://www.thestlouiswheel.com/#promotions

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.