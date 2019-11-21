Web Exclusive: Operation Homefront: Providing veterans with a home

WALTERS OK (KFDX/KJTL) — Veterans struggle every day to get adapted back into normal life after being medically discharged from the military.

That’s where the folks with “Operation Homefront” come in, providing veterans with a home and the necessary tools to become financially Stable.

Army National Guard veteran Drew Wiley and his family have been waiting for this day to come for quite some time. The day they get to walk into their new home in Walters Oklahoma.

But it’s not just any ordinary home.

Drew Wiley and family, “Operation Homefront” recipient, said, “Just blown away by how nice the house is and how big it is, knowing that we’re always going to have a place to live now not going to have to worry about it.”

That’s because Wiley and his family were given this house. This family received a mortgage-free home all thanks to “Operation Homefront.”

Robert Thomas, Chief Operating Officer for “Operation Homefront” said, “Drew entered into the program, it’ll take him on average about two years to complete he’s agreed to increase saving, reduce debt, achieve a personal goal whether it be employment or educational goal, he’ll meet with a financial counselor monthly and makes sure he stay on track, he’ll meet with one of our caseworkers 2 to 3 times a year.”

The house is provided by JP Morgan Chase and Home Depot, something that Wiley says will help tremendously and give him a chance to save for medical bills and other expenses.

Wiley said, “Even now, I do have a lot of medical problems. Just earlier this year I was in the hospital for almost a month and you know I kind of worried about being able to work, being able to provide for my family and that’s one reason why this house is really a blessing.”

A blessing right before the holidays, giving Wiley and his family hope that hard times eventually come to an end.

If you’d like to apply for “Operation Homefront,” click here.