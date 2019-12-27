Web Exclusive: BBB warns consumers to read the fine print before signing gym contract in the new year

ST LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) – Read the fine print before you sign a contract. That’s the message from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to anyone who is looking to start a fitness journey in the new year.

The BBB said they’ve taken more than 4,000 complaints against fitness centers and health clubs in 2019 alone. Most of the complaints were about gyms that refused refunds to customers who moved or weren’t happy with the gym itself.

Don O’Brien with the BBB said consumers should know their rights when it comes to getting out of a gym contract.

Missouri and Illinois law gives consumers the right to cancel a health club contract within three days of signing it. Keep in mind, the law says three business days, but if the facility is open on the weekends, those days may count has business days.

Before you sign any gym contract, keep in mind you can pull up a company’s BBB profile and see their complaint history and rating. You can look up a company here.