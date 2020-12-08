WATCH LIVE: ‘Fighting a Pandemic’ town hall on KCAU 9

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – KCAU 9 will be hosting a live town hall Tuesday night to discuss new therapeutics in the fight against COVID-19 and the creation, approval and realistic distribution of new vaccines.

It was 9 months ago that we added “COVID-19” to our daily vocabulary. Not until now, all these weeks later, there is serious light at what we hope is the end of the tunnel.

A COVID-19 vaccine is due to arrive in the coming weeks.

In the town hall, KCAU 9 Anchors Time Seaman and Sophie Erber will discuss the approval and distribution of vaccines and new therapeutics in the fight against the virus. Joining in the discussion are two local health care officials who remain in the middle of the fight against the coronavirus. They are:

Dr. Larry Volz, C.M.O. MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center

Mari Kaptain-Dahlen, C.E.O. Siouxland Community Health

“Coronavirus: Fighting a Pandemic” will air Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on KCAU 9, our Facebook page and on our website.

