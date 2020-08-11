Sioux Gateway Airport adds Denver flight

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A flight to and from Denver have been added to the Sioux Gateway Airport/Brigadier General Bud Day Field officials announced Tuesday.

The once daily flights will be provided by United Express and operated by SkyWest Airlines. The flights will onboard 50-passengers. The flights start October 14.

“Denver, as a destination, will be a great addition to Chicago and Dallas. Denver has proven successful in the past and will provide yet another reason for travelers to choose Sioux City as their airport, regardless of where they are traveling to. In these challenging times Sioux City is the ideal

airport to travel to and from as it is small, clean and not congested, making travel much safer

and less stressful,” Dave Bernstein, President of the Sioux Gateway Airport Board of Trustees said.

The flight schedule for Denver and Sioux City is as follows:

ORIGIN DEPARTURE DESTINATION ARRIVAL DEN 2 p.m. SUX 4:31 p.m. SUX 5:30 p.m. Den 6:12 p.m.

The Siouxland Initiative Executive Vice President Barbara Sloniker welcomed the news.

“Today’s announcement is great news and is the result of a lengthy team effort and partnership

between the public and private sector. Adding air service to Denver will definitely have a positive

impact on our tri-state economic development initiatives.”

Tickets can be purchased today by visiting the Sioux Gateway Airport website,

the United Airlines website or by contacting your local travel agent.