(KCAU) — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability in a turbulent era that saw the decline of the British empire and embarrassing dysfunction in her own family, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

Lawmakers from Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota have released statements on the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa

“Queen Elizabeth II was a strong and graceful leader for the better part of a century. As queen, she was a tremendous source of stability and clearly loved the people she served. She’ll forever be a symbol of decency and humanity for the whole world. Queen Elizabeth II leaves a remarkable legacy of duty, honor and service,” Grassley said. Sen. Chuck Grassley in an email

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa

“Today I join the United Kingdom, the Royal Family, and the Commonwealth Realms, in mourning the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. For seven decades, she was a global stalwart and a resolute leader for the U.K.

“Queen Elizabeth II was the steady foundation of the flourishing special relationship between our two nations, promoting freedom and peace alongside American leaders throughout history.

“While we grieve her death, Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind an incredible, well-revered legacy. May she rest in peace.”

Sen. Joni Ernst in an email

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District

“Queen Elizabeth II devoted her life to serving her beloved nation with grace and humility for over 70 years. Through her tenure, the United Kingdom faced many triumphs and hardships, yet the Queen never wavered,” said Miller-Meeks. “Queen Elizabeth set the standard for leaders around the globe, and her service will be remembered for generations to come. My heart goes out to her family during this difficult time.”

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks on her website

Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa’s 1st Congressional District

“Queen Elizabeth II led an incredible life, and I join millions around the globe in mourning her devastating loss. The longest serving Monarch in British history, her remarkable legacy will endure and her many contributions will always be celebrated. Our prayers are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom today.”

Rep. Ashley Hinson on Facebook

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

“Today we recognize the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a remarkable and steadfast woman who fought side by side with the United States through some of the Free World’s most trying times. I’ll always admire her fortitude, love of freedom, and tenacity that has inspired other women in leadership. Kevin and I join with Iowans in sharing our condolences to the Royal Family.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds in an email

Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska

“Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen’s top priority for the last 70 years has been her steadfast duty to her people and her country.”

“During her incredible reign, the already resolute bond between U.S. and U.K. became even stronger. My condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom.”

Sen. Deb Fischer on Facebook

Congressman Mike Flood of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District

“Queen Elizabeth II will forever be remembered as a beacon of stability, a woman of steadfast Christian faith, and a beloved steward of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth Realms. Throughout her 70-year reign, she was a great friend to the United States, nurturing and growing the special relationship with Britain’s most important ally. Her passing represents the end of an era. Mandi and I encourage Nebraskans to join us in keeping the Royal Family and the people of Great Britain in their prayers as we all mourn her passing and celebrate her rich legacy.”

Congressman Mike Flood on his website

Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District

Our hearts go out to the Royal Family and to our closest of allies, the British people. Queen Elizabeth was a lady of courage & character, and greatly admired throughout the world. She served as queen for 70 years & her leadership made a great impact for the UK & the free world.

Rep. Don Bacon on Twitter

Rep. Adrian Smith of Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth was a loyal friend to the United States throughout her 70-year reign. She led with dignity and grace.My condolences are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth following the passing of the Queen.

Rep. Adrian Smith on Facebook

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts

“Queen Elizabeth II lived an extraordinary life. Throughout her more than 70 years on the throne, she was a friend to our nation and a model of patriotism, service, and Christian charity to the world. Our prayers are with her loved ones and the people of the United Kingdom today.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Facebook

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota

Queen Elizabeth II lived a long, incredible life – an undeniably important fixture in world history. Kimberley and I are praying for her family and thinking of America’s friends in the UK during this difficult time. May the Queen rest in peace.

Sen. John Thune on Twitter

Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota

The world has lost a leader who symbolized grace and stability. Queen Elizabeth II was a true friend and partner of the US. For seven decades, she ruled with dignity and was loved throughout the world. Our prayers are with the Royal Family & the UK as we mourn this loss together.

Sen. Mike Rounds on Twitter

Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota

Today, we mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. Her seven decades of leadership leave a legacy of dignity and steadfastness. My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom.

Sen. Dusty Johnson on Twitter

AP contributed to this story