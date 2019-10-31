Traffic remains slowed in Sioux City after culvert fire along I-29

Traffic once again was flowing north and south on Interstate 29 through Sioux City Wednesday night. But at a much slower speed than normal.

Traffic came to a standstill around 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon after flames erupted in a culvert located under an I-29 bridge near downtown.

That’s where firefighters say a group of homeless people had set up camp.

Sioux City Assistant Fire Marshal Ryan Collins says how the fire started hasn’t been determined, but at least one propane tank exploded in the fire adding to the already dangerous situation.

I-29 was shut down for about an hour with traffic diverted to Gordon Drive. Wednesday night only the northbound lanes were closed.

“The Iowa D-O-T was here and they were able to confidently open up the southbound lane of I-29 however, the northbound lanes are still closed until they complete their examination and they’re continuing their examination I don’t have an exact time when they’ll be able to open up the northbound lanes,” said Collins.



As of late Wednesday night, Iowa D-O-T officials still had not given any indication when northbound lanes will reopen. Until then, drivers are advised to plan extra time for the morning commute.



“It was pretty bad on my way back from work. It was pretty bad took me like 25 minutes to get home from work to my house,” said a passerby.

Watch for traffic updates beginning at 5 am Thursday on Good Day Siouxland and at siouxlandproud.com.