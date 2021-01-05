Staying motivated for New Year’s fitness resolutions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Just days into the new year, and motivation at the gym is high.

“Right after the first of the year, it definitely picks up,” Four Seasons Marketing Manager Tim Clark said.

Many are working on those New Year’s resolutions to get in better shape.

Rod Ketchens is no stranger to seeing fitness resolutions in action. As a trainer for more than 30 years, he says creating realistic resolutions is key.

“Set short-term goals, and then turn them into long-term goals. Think of it more [as] a lifestyle change versus just a quick fix,” Ketchens said.

Clark says community support when starting a new fitness routine is also crucial.

“Folks that actually sign up and participate in small group exercise are more likely, 66 percent more likely, to be a member a year later.”

Gym member Sara Steward started her fitness journey roughly a year ago. She also says support from her husband and accountability made the road ahead much easier.

“I’ve dropped a little over 100 pounds. I do cardio pretty much seven days a week, lift three to four days a week. It’s just become of our everyday life,” Steward said.

Not only is a healthier lifestyle better for the individual–those resolutions can also have an impact on the workplace.

“You find a better employee just because now they’re able to set goals for themselves, people are actually following them because they see ‘Well, this person has been able to get up in the morning, they got more energy, they’re not calling in sick at work’,” Ketchens said.

If you’re still anxious about stepping into that gym, you’re not alone.

“It’s important not to compare your beginning to somebody’s middle,” Clark said.

“Some days are good, some days are bad. You just get back on the next day, and keep going,” Steward said.