Siouxlanders visit Yosemite National Park

SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Another day of our #holidayvacations #KCAU9 adventure in the books. Here's a quick look at Yosemite.Posted by KCAU 9 News on Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Another day of our #holidayvacations #KCAU9 adventure in the books. Here's a quick look at Yosemite.
KCAU 9 Anchor Tim Seaman and a group from Siouxland were in the Yosemite Valley as they tour California. They got to enjoy beautiful landscapes in beautiful weather.
What a place!! #YOSEMITENATIONALPARK. I'll be back. Here's some video and images from today's stop on the KCAU9 Northern California trip.Posted by KCAU 9 News on Wednesday, October 2, 2019
What a place!! #YOSEMITENATIONALPARK. I'll be back. Here's some video and images from today's stop on the KCAU9 Northern California trip.