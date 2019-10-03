Siouxlanders visit Yosemite National Park

Featured Content
Posted: / Updated:

Another day of our #holidayvacations #KCAU9 adventure in the books. Here's a quick look at Yosemite.

Posted by KCAU 9 News on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

KCAU 9 Anchor Tim Seaman and a group from Siouxland were in the Yosemite Valley as they tour California. They got to enjoy beautiful landscapes in beautiful weather.

What a place!! #YOSEMITENATIONALPARK. I'll be back. Here's some video and images from today's stop on the KCAU9 Northern California trip.

Posted by KCAU 9 News on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story