Sioux City voters to cast ballots in city council primary

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City voters cast ballots in the city’s primary election on Tuesday.

Voters will decide which candidates make November’s general election ballot for city council.

The candidates include incumbent Rhonda Capron, and challengers Michael Bayala, Rosario Perez Jr., Michael O’Connor and Julie Schoenherr.

The top two finishers will appear on the ballot for the city/school election on November 5.

Voters can cast ballots at designated polling place. Polling places can be found by clicking here.