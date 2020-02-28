Sioux City Mayor’s Youth Commission accepting applications

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-At Friday’s city meeting the Sioux City Mayor’s Youth Commission announced that they are accepting applications for its Youth Ambassador Program.

Students a part of the program were chosen because of their good character and exceptional leadership inside and outside the classroom. Students apart of the program shared their experiences.

“We do a lot of volunteering which is really nice to help out the community and I really enjoy being a part of something that does so much for the community,” said Layla Lilly a
Young Ambassador.

20 students will be selected to be mentored by members of the Sioux City Mayor’s Youth Commission.

If you are interested in nominating a student 4th-7th grade, that is enrolled in a Sioux City public or parochial school, resides in Sioux City but attends a school outside of Sioux City, or is homeschooled in Sioux City click here.

Deadline for nominations is March 23rd. If you have questions email siouxcitymyc@gmail.com or siouxlandcaresdirector@gmail.com.

