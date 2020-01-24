Sioux City introduces new emergency alert system

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City is introducing a new emergency alert system.

The new system is called CodeRED and allows city staff to quickly send out messages via text, email or phone, alerting of possible snow emergencies, boil water warnings and water main breaks. Citizens can also receive updates about garbage and recycling pickup delays or public transit delays.

“An emergency notification system is only as good as the telephone number database supporting it,” Communications and Public Engagement Specialist Anne Westra with Sioux City said. “If your phone number or email address isn’t in the database, you won’t be texted, emailed or called. We encourage everyone to sign up for the CodeRED emergency alert system to keep citizens aware of critical and timely information.”

Residents can sign up by either texting “AlertSiouxCity” to the number 99411, which will then provide a link to the Sioux City’s Community Notification Enrollment (CNE) page. Residents can also sign up by visiting their website and entering required information, like address, name, and phone number. More phone numbers and emails can be entered.