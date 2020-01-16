Sioux City garbage collection being delayed by two hours on Thursday

by: Reilly Mahon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There will a delay on the garbage and recycling collection on Thursday, due to weather.

Gill Hauling will have a two-hour delay due to the cold temperature and mechanical issues.

