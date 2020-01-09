Sioux City East students earn recognition as “featured choir” at upcoming music festival

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -A Siouxland high school choir is warming up for an exceptional experience.

Singers from Sioux City East High School have been selected as this year’s featured choir at the Dorian Vocal Festival hosted by Luther College.

It’s an honor enjoyed each year by just one school.”I do think we’re ready. There has been some bumps and there has been some times that we thought that maybe we should put some of the songs on the back burner and not sing them but we kept pushing through and now we feel pretty prepared,” said choral member Janaya Barnes.

In addition, junior and senior performers from the region are invited to the festival that begins on Sunday. East’s performance is scheduled for Monday night as the festival’s final concert.

