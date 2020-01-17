Hinton schools create fundraisers in memory of siblings killed in crash

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Several Siouxland schools showed their Blackhawk pride in support for two Hinton students that died in a car accident.

On Thursday night, the basketball games were filled with black and yellow, in honor of 18-year-old Ella Holtzen and her brother, 14-year-old Harrison “Beck” Holtzen, after the siblings died following a car accident on Tuesday morning.

The Hinton School District tweeting that they’re grateful to everyone for their support.

A sincere note of gratitude to everyone who has reached out to our school/community during this difficult time. Your kind gestures have not gone unnoticed and are truly appreciated. Please continue to pray for our students, faculty, n the family members. #blackhawkstrong — Hinton School (@HintonSchool) January 15, 2020

For anyone who wants to help the family during this hard time, Hinton Schools has created t-shirts, hoodies, and bands in memory of Ella and Beck.

All of the proceeds from the online store go to the Holtzen family.

If you don’t want to buy an item, people can donate directly to the Ella and Beck Memorial account at the People’s Bank locations in Sioux City and Hinton.