SCCSD Superintendent Gausman releases statement concerning recent student conduct allegations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There were concerns that ranged from bullying to issues with special education programs that are being raised with the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors.

The parents of three district students voiced their concerns at Monday night’s regular board meeting.

One parent told the board that her daughter suffered serious injuries after being the target of a new social media challenge called the “skull breaker.”

Another parent went as far as to call for the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman after he said the district failed to investigate the sexual assault of his daughter.

The Board of Directors took no action and made no comment on the concerns.

Superintendant Gausman said the student privacy laws prevent him from talking specifically about the allegations but he did read a prepared statement concerning the recent student conduct allegations at Monday night’s meeting.

“I can tell you with great certainty that all our staff are committed to providing a safe and supported environment that is conducive to student learning. I recognize that not everyone will always agree with the actions we take or the outcome of a particular matter, still, our efforts are focused on supporting and providing a safe learning environment for all of our students,” said Superintendant Gausman.

He went on to outline the practices used by the district when a concern is brought to their attention.

Here is the full statement that Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman read at Monday night’s board meeting.