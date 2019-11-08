Rocker Bret Michaels tours 185th Air Refueling Wing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

A rock and roll legend is thanking members of the Air National Gaurd for their service.

Bret Michaels, the longtime lead singer of the band Poison making a stop at Sioux City’s 185th Air Refueling Wing just ahead of Friday’s “Hometown Hero’s” concert at the Tyson Events Center.



“With the ‘Hometown Heroes’ everyone in the city elects people that they feel have been an incredible part of their town and their city. We met some people here that were with me in Pilger with the twin tornadoes.,” says Bret Michaels.



“The quote that he said back then was that he was so impressed with how people help each other, how neighbor helps neighbor. That’s one of the reasons he picked Sioux City,” says Brigadier General Larry Christensen



Christensen is one of five people nominated to join Michaels on stage for a special ceremony at Friday night’s concert.



For me it’s extremely, I’m extremely grateful to be able to represent the people of the Siouxland area and the Iowa National Guard.” says Christensen.



Tickets are still available for the 7 pm concert at the Tyson Event Center. Proceeds will support the Siouxland Human Society, Support Siouxland Soldiers and the Sioux City Police Department K9 unit.