PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KCAU) – O’Brien County Public Health has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in the county, Tuesday.

The county now tallies 24 positive COVID-19 cases. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) 14 of those cases have recovered.

The health department reports the new cases include two women between the ages of 41 and 60 and a man between the ages of 61 and 80.