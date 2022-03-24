SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The CEO of the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA announced a $4 million expansion project for a new childcare program in an effort to make a dent in the need for childcare in Siouxland.

CEO Rhonda Robson said the project includes new spots for 82 kids starting from the age of just 6 weeks and up, evening hours, and a new unique indoor playground. She added that the program is open to the public, and employees will be able to take advantage of it as well.

“We also added a drop-in portion of this too,” said Robson, “So not only are we adding and extending hours, but we’re also adding an option for parents to be able to drop-in childcare. So, like some parents don’t need every day all daycare, maybe they need three times a week for half a day, or maybe they just need three hours. So, we’re going to be trying to figure that out, we’re working on the details of that.”

Robson indicated that the plans for the indoor playground are still in the works, but they know that the playground will be able to accommodate more than just the new childcare program.

“The playground is going to be utilized for the entire community as well,” Robson said, “It’s hard to find areas where you can just go and allow your kids to play in the middle of winter or in the dead heat of the summer. So, anybody is going to be able to utilize it.”

Robson said it is encouraged to spend time staying active and healthy through play, which in turn helps them learn. Currently, the Y’s preschool and afterschool programs offer swim lessons, and the new program will as well. She noted that safety around water is one of the most important lessons they teach to children because it can save a life.

“I’ve been in this position now for four years and I’ve been in the community now for four years,” said Robson, “The desert that they talk about, childcare desert, that’s a huge need in this area and that’s been the top priority.”

Presently, the Y only offers licensed childcare programs until 6 p.m., so the intention is to extend those hours to 9 p.m., according to Robson. Those programs also only offer care for children over the age of 3, so the new program will be able to bring accessible childcare to families with late hours and young infants.

“We are adding new and different things but really this also gives us the capability to expand the things that we are already doing really well,” said Early Learning and Child Care Director Raelee Thompson, “The preschool in the after-school care that we have has reached max capacity pretty quick. We have so many families in need, so this gives us the ability to really expand our services and open up more spots for the community because we’re in a dry spot for childcare. So, we’re able to bring more care to our community.”

Along with increasing accessibility, Robson said they are hopeful that the program will be affordable for families of various incomes. She said she hopes to raise money for the operation of the program, which in turn will reduce the cost of the program for parents and guardians. She noted that nothing is set in stone, but the goal is to raise another $2 to $3 million in operational dollars.

Thompson said they want to ensure low-income families will have access to programs they already have, as well as this program they’ll have in the future through state assistance.

“The state doesn’t make it particularly easy for us to accommodate to those families, but it’s something that we’re willing to take on to make sure that everybody has access to the quality care that we provide,” said Thompson, “So by, you know, each individual person will have to go and get approved through the state and then we do the work on our end to make sure that we can accept that pay and really just support these low-income families.”

Robson said they want to meet the needs of families regardless of the situation.

“We really just want to make sure that [childcare] is affordable for all,” said Robson “We really work hard with our families to make sure that financial assistance is offered for our programs, and so that is something that we’re working on right now; to find that median household income and depending on how many kids you have or family members in your household will determine the financial assistance.”

Robson said their goals include making sure that they provide quality affordable care that supports educational, emotional, and social growth. She indicated that the program would add to those efforts that they already have in place in current programs.