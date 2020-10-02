Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll: Iowans share what concerns them more about the pandemic

(KCAU) – Results from the recently conducted Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll are in.

Tonight’s question focusing on COVID-19 rather than the election.

780 Iowans were asked what concerns them most about the pandemic: their families health or economic damages.

Iowans are almost split down the middle with health concerns outweighing those for the economy by 9 points.

51% are most concerned about health impacts. 41% most concerned about economic damages and 8% weren’t sure.

A closer look a the poll shows Iowans of all age groups are most concerned with their families health, with Iowans under 50 among 18-50 year old that margin is just four points, a statistical tie when accounting to the poll’s margin of error.

Iowans 50 and older prioritized health concerns by a margin is 16 points.

More poll results will be released tonight at 6 and 10.