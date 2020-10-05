Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll: Iowans asked if they plan on voting early

(KCAU) – More results from the recently conducted Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll are in, and Iowans were asked: Do you plan to vote early?
Historically, the Iowa Secretary of State says about 40% vote early. Our poll shows that 50% plan to vote early. Although, 15% aren’t sure yet.
About half of both women and men plan to vote early. More women say they are unsure (21%) compared to men who they say are unsure (8%).
