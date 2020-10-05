Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll: Iowans asked if they plan on voting early

Featured Content

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

(KCAU) – More results from the recently conducted Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll are in, and Iowans were asked: Do you plan to vote early?

Historically, the Iowa Secretary of State says about 40% vote early. Our poll shows that 50% plan to vote early. Although, 15% aren’t sure yet.

About half of both women and men plan to vote early. More women say they are unsure (21%) compared to men who they say are unsure (8%).

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Washington DC Headlines

More Washington-DC