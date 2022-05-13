LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Amid the formula shortage, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is cautioning against homemade formulas for infants.

According to a release from the Nebraska DHHS, they are encouraging parents to refrain from watering down their formula or attempting to make their own.

The release specified that watering down formula is not safe, and parents should follow the label instructions or instructions by their pediatrician. It was stated that watered-down formula can cause nutritional imbalances in infants which can lead to serious health problems down the line.

DHHS cited the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), strongly advising against homemade formulas because they are likely not safe and do not meet the nutritional needs of babies. The release indicated that the use of homemade formulas has led to reported infant deaths.

AAP can provide more information here.

The DHHS also encourages Nebraskans to check their pantry for unexpired formulas that could be donated to their local food bank.

Families participating in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP) for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) should call their local WIC offices with questions and for further information.

If parents are struggling to find formula, the release cautioned against using formula manufacturers’ locators because they are not always accurate. It was recommended to give the stores a call to check their inventory before visiting.