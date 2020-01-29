Morningside College releases third annual political poll

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Morningside Poll’s results were revealed, highlighting the concerns Iowa residents have ahead of the Iowa Caucus.

Colonel Bud Day Center for Civic Engagement released the third annual poll Tuesday morning. The poll surveyed many different topics including the president’s performance, education, agriculture, medicare and marijuana.

The survey asked respondents what they thought were the top three issues facing the country is the government and elected officials with 15%, followed by partisanship and political incivility at 13%, and the economy at third with 10%. Compared to the 2018 Morningside Poll, concerns for the government and elected officials rose from third to first, while healthcare and education fell from the first and second spots respectively.

Respondents also said what the top issues facing the state of Iowa were. The top three were the economy with 16%, ag issues and policy with 11% and healthcare at 10%.

Regarding President Donald Trump’s performance, 47% of respondents said they approve of it while 49% disapprove. When asked about the impeachment hearings, 55% said that Trump should not be removed from office. The poll also asked about the view of how to elect the president, to which a majority (53%) said to keep it as is, while 43% said they would want a popular vote.

When asked to decide a Democrat nominee for president as if the caucuses were held today, 19% would vote for former Vice President Joe Biden, 18% would choose Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts tied with 15%, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar had 12%.

The poll was conducted from January 17 through 23, taking responses from 864 adults throughout the state of Iowa. Surveys were made through telephone interviews with 405 of the respondents done through landline and 459 through a cell phone. The margin of sampling error is 3.3% with a 95% confidence level.

When asked about education, 49% disagreed with allowing public funding for private schools while 35% agreed. When asked their thought on the state funding for education, 43% of respondents thought was either good, very good or excellent, 34% thought it was fair, and 16% thought it was poor.

Respondents were also asked about various views on agriculture. One question was how they felt farmers were being represented in international trade relations. while 25% had mixed feelings, 30% were mostly satisfied and another 9% were completely satisfied. There were mixed feelings about tariffs as well, with 38% feeling they hurt the U.S. economy and 37% saying they help.

The full results of the 2020 Morningside Poll can be found by clicking here. The methodology for the poll can be found here. For more information about the poll and previous polls, click here.