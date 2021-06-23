Man walks more than 3 million steps to raise awareness for S.D. tribe

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – One man is walking a thousand miles to bring awareness to the conditions on a South Dakota Tribe.

Mike Rains started his trail in Poplar Bluff, Missouri back on May 5th. We caught up with him in North Sioux City.

He said the goal is to bring awareness to the staggering number of homelessness and desperate conditions on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Rains hopes to raise a dollar for every step which will go towards a non-profit that will turn shipping containers into tiny homes for the over populated households on the Res.

You can contribute to Rains’ cause here.