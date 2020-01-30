Last-minute stops to Sioux City before Iowa Caucuses

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It isn’t only former Vice President Biden that’s coming to Sioux City in last-minute stops before the Iowa Caucuses.

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Sioux City campaigning for President Trump on Thursday beginning at 9:15 a.m. at County Celebrations.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg will have a town hall on Thursday at the Orpheum Theatre starting at 11 a.m.

On Friday, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren will be at WITCC for a town hall at 10 a.m. Door will open at 9:15 a.m. to the event.

