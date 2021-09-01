KCAU participating in the Siouxland Broadcasting Career Fair

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU will be at the Siouxland Broadcasting Career Fair this September on the campus of Morningside University.

The Siouxland Broadcasting Fair will be held on Wednesday, September 15 from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at Morningside University in the Olsen Student Center – Yockey Room.

The event is sponsored by all broadcasters in TV and radio around Siouxland. Representatives from all area broadcasters will be participating in the fair.

Even though the event is located on the Morningside campus, everyone is welcome to attend.